Many of us think of cancer as occurring in humans. But animals, and not just pets, can also develop cancer as well.

Yet we don’t know to what extent wild animals develop cancer, because in the wild, their chances of survival are reduced, due to starvation or predation, a news release informs. Moreover, cancer affects older animals, and in the wild, it is difficult to estimate the age of a dying or dead animal.

Because of this, researchers focused on zoo animals, where their lives are closely monitored from their infancy to adulthood and old age, to find out how often they face cancer.

The scientists used data on 191 species and 110,148 adult mammals that died in zoos to study cancer. They found that cancer is a widespread disease that threatens mammals and that it can “emerge anywhere along the mammalian phylogeny.”

An important finding was that cancer risk is not uniformly distributed and that, for example, Carnivorans had a higher rate of incidence of cancer – “over 25 percent of Clouded leopards, Bat-eared foxes and Red wolves die of cancer”, while ungulates seem to be highly resistant to cancer.

The data came from Species360, an international non-profit that collects and unifies this kind of data from zoos across the world, according to Orsolya Vincze, a research fellow at the Centre for Ecological Research in Hungary and one of the paper’s authors.

Using the data gathered by the organization, the research team could “collect information on what the animals died of,” she toldArs Technica.

The team limited their search to data points taken after 2010 because, prior to that, the record-keeping was not as good, she said. And the reason the team studied animals in zoos was because it’s hard to collect information with this much detail from species in the wild.

Animals in their native habitats that get cancer are also more likely to be preyed upon or starve to death—they tend to die earlier, Vincze said.