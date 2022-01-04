CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Sony's 'Morbius' suffers fresh Omicron blow, release delayed again
The development is a setback to cinema operators who are eyeing a turnaround after extended closures due to Covid-19, even as the fast-spreading Omicron variant is stoking fresh uncertainties.
Sony's 'Morbius' suffers fresh Omicron blow, release delayed again
The release of 'Morbius', starring Jared Leto in the title role, has been postponed several times during the Covid-19 pandemic. / AFP
By Sandip BARDHAN
January 4, 2022

Sony Corp's movie studio is delaying the January release of the Marvel superhero movie "Morbius" until April 1.

The film starring Jared Leto has been postponed several times during the Covid-19 pandemic. Its most recent planned release date was January 28.

The studio announced the latest move in a statement on Monday.

For cinema operators, the delay is a setback as they try to rebound from extended closures during the Covid crisis.

RECOMMENDED

Chains including AMC Entertainment, Cinemark Holdings Inc and Cineworld Group have been celebrating blockbuster ticket sales for Sony's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." While "No Way Home" is still playing in cinemas, operators have few other big titles on their schedule until spring.

The rapidly spreading Omicron variant has raised new concern about whether audiences will feel comfortable heading to cinemas during the pandemic.

READ MORE:Netflix to stream Sony films like 'Spider-Man' after theatres

READ MORE:New Spider Man sequel nets third best opening of all time with $253M

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israeli air strike kills one in southern Lebanon in yet another ceasefire violation
France calls for NATO exercise in Greenland as Trump insists on acquiring island
Israel steps up air strikes, demolition operations across Gaza despite ceasefire
Japan to restart world's biggest nuclear plant despite safety concerns among residents
Over 1,400 Indonesians flee Cambodian scam syndicates in five days
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem breaches international law: Belgium
Russia, Ukraine trade blame as civilians killed in cross-border attacks
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Erdogan to Trump: Türkiye 'closely' following situation in Syria, in coordination with US in Gaza