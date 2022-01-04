The James Webb Space Telescope has fully deployed its five-layer sunshield, a critical milestone for the success of its mission to study every phase of cosmic history.

US space agency NASA made the announcement in a live feed on Tuesday.

"All five layers of the sunshield are fully tensioned," said an announcer at the telescope's control centre in Baltimore, where team members cheered.

The tennis court size, kite-shaped apparatus acts like a parasol, ensuring the observatory is kept in the shade so that it is able to detect faint infrared signals from the far reaches of the Universe.

Each of the layers was unfolded one by one over two days.

Because the telescope was too large to fit into a rocket's nose cone in its operational configuration, it had to be transported folded, origami style.

Unfurling is a complex and challenging task, the most daunting such deployment NASA has ever attempted.

"When I get asked what keeps you up the most at night, it's the sunshield deployment," Bill Ochs, project manager for Webb, told reporters ahead of the operation.

