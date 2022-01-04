While Omicron is still the dominating variant in most parts of the world, a new Covid-19 variant has been discovered in France.

The B.1.640.2, or IHU variant, was first identified by academics and scientists at France-based IHU Mediterranee Infection on Monday.

Nearly 12 cases of the variant were identified in Marseilles, with the first case linked to a person who recently travelled to western Africa's Cameroon, The Independent reported.

The person returned to France from a three-day trip to Cameroon, and is reported to have been fully vaccinated, it added.

However, as of yet IHU has not been detected in another country and has not been labelled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization.

More mutated than Omicron