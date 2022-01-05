Bangladesh have defeated New Zealand for the first time in a Test match at the 16th attempt with a stunning eight-wicket victory at Mount Maunganui that snapped the World Test Champions' 17-match unbeaten run on home soil.

Seamer Ebadot Hossain took 6-46 as Bangladesh dismissed the Black Caps for 169 on day five of the first Test on Wednesday at Bay Oval and the tourists knocked off the 40 runs for victory for the loss of two wickets.

Bangladesh's first win in any format of the game in New Zealand gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series with the second match starting in Christchurch on Sunday.

Historic triumph

New Zealand resumed on 147-5 with a slender lead of 17 but were quickly on the back foot when Ebadot clean bowled Ross Taylor for 40 and removed Kyle Jamieson for a duck in his first two overs.