Wednesday, January 5, 2022

France allows infected medics to work

France is allowing health workers who are infected with the coronavirus but have few or no symptoms to keep treating patients rather than self-isolate.

Its an extraordinary stop-gap measure aimed at alleviating staff shortages at hospitals and other medical facilities caused by an unprecedented explosion in infections.

The special exemption to France's quarantine rules being rolled out to hospitals, elderly care homes, doctors' offices and other essential health services testifies to the growing strain being placed on the French medical system by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

French Health Minister Veran tells parliament that today's number of new confirmed cases is around 335,000 in France.

US daily cases average up 98 percent

The seven-day daily average of Covid-19 cases is up 98 percent from the prior week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said at the briefing.

The average for hospitalisations was up 63 percent and for deaths was up 5 percent, she said.

Croatia reports record 8,587 new cases

Croatia reported 8,587 new Covid-19 cases, a 47 percent rise from the 5,845 recorded a day earlier, with other countries in the Western Balkans also reporting sharp increases in the number of cases amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

Croatia has vaccinated 55.7 percent of its population so far.

Israel reports very few myocarditis cases among 12-15 year olds after booster

Only two cases of myocarditis were reported in Israel among 44,000 youngsters aged 12 to 15 who received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.

The heart inflammations developed by two male teens were both mild, the ministry said.

Studies have shown that while the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine marginally increases the risk of heart inflammation, the risk is higher among those infected with the coronavirus.

UK to relax travel testing rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that arrivals in England would no longer need to take a pre-departure test and could take a rapid lateral flow test rather than a PCR test once they arrive.

More than one in 20 people in Britain had Covid-19 in the last week of 2021, the highest infection rate recorded during the pandemic.

Britain reported 194,747 further cases of Covid-19 and 334 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Austrian police raid suspected vaccine pass forgers

Austrian police said they had raided two dozen homes, seizing equipment and placing 22 people under investigation on suspicion of forging vaccine certificates, weeks before Covid vaccines become mandatory.

Investigators suspect the 22 people were forging documents not just for themselves but for friends and acquaintances.

Dutch cases hit new record

New coronavirus cases in the Netherlands jumped to a record high of around 24,500 as the Omicron variant has become dominant in the country.

Infections were up almost 60 percent from last week despite a strict lockdown that has closed all but essential stores as well as restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums and other public places since Dec 19.

Sweden: Health officials advise expanded use of vaccine pass

Public health authorities in Sweden advised restaurants, cultural venues and leisure centres on Wednesday to ask their customers to show digital proof of vaccination against the coronavirus starting next week.

The recommendation from the Swedish Public Health Agency isn’t a legal requirement but voluntary guidance for businesses.

Sweden's digital certificates only show vaccination status and not proof of a negative test or recent recovery from Covid-19.

Anti-vaccination protesters attack Guadeloupe hospital staff

Dozens of anti-vaccination protesters in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe attacked a hospital director and other medical staff following recent violent demonstrations against vaccines and restrictions.

The attack occurred on Tuesday outside the University Hospital Center as police tried to escort the director and other staff elsewhere for safety.

The hospital said the director briefly lost consciousness and that the crowd ripped the clothes of the deputy general director.

India's new cases double in four days to 58,097

India has reported 58,097 new Covid-19 cases, twice the number seen only four days ago, according to health ministry data, taking the total to more than 35 million.

Deaths rose by 534, including the southern state of Kerala's updated death toll of 423, lifting the national total to 482,551.

Hungary reports 5,270 new cases in sharp weekly rise

Hungary has reported 5,270 new Covid-19 cases, a sharp rise from the 3,005 recorded a week ago, amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

Omicron accounted for more than 11 percent of new cases, the government said.

Tokyo may seek emergency measures as cases rise

Tokyo authorities may ask Japan's government to reinstate emergency measures as a rise in Covid-19 cases spurs concern that the capital is experiencing a sixth wave of infections, the Sankei newspaper reported.