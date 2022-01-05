The mountain village of Ribnovo in southwest Bulgaria has kept its traditional winter marriage ceremony alive despite decades of Communist persecution.

The wedding ritual was revived among the Pomaks, ethnic Slavs who converted to Islam under Ottoman rule.

The day before the ceremony, the bride’s family traditionally displays her dowry up - mostly handmade quilts, sheets, aprons, socks, carpets, and rugs - for other villagers to check on the offerings.