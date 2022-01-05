The ancient elite of Jerusalem may have had a lot of influence and power but they lacked toilet hygiene, and as a result, suffered from intestinal parasites, a study finds. Recently published online in the International Journal of Paleopathology (March 2022 issue), a study by Tel Aviv University and the Israel Antiquities Authority finds a 2,700-year-old toilet in Israel infested with intestinal worm eggs.

According to a news release, the egg remnants from the late Iron Age “belong to four different types of intestinal parasites: roundworm, tapeworm, whipworm, and pinworm.”

The news release notes the stone toilet was the restroom of a “magnificent private estate” and the fact that there were worms there showed that even the wealthy residents of Jerusalem at mid-7th century BCE were not immune to suffering from diseases and epidemics.

The paper says there was a collection of 15 sediment samples from the cesspit below the stone toilet seat at the site of Armon Hanatziv in occupied southern Jerusalem. The toilet was located in the garden of a house, one that the paper calls “a monumental structure with extraordinary architectural elements.”

The leader of the study was Dr Dafna Langgut, Head of the Laboratory of Archaeobotany and Ancient Environments, Institute of Archaeology and The Steinhardt Museum of Natural History. She collected sediment samples from underneath the stone toilet, where the cesspit was located thousands of years ago. Then she took the samples to the lab, chemically extracting the parasite eggs which she later examined under a light microscope, identifying them.

Langgut and Ya’akov Billig, the director of the excavation on behalf of the Israel Antiquities Authority, were “not surprised” by the recovery of a toilet in the estate’s prestigious garden. “Toilet facilities were extremely rare at that time and were a status symbol – a luxury facility that only the rich and high-ranking could afford. As the Talmud teaches, ‘Who is wealthy?... Rabbi Yosef says: Anyone who has a bathroom close to his table.’” (Bavli Shabbat 25: 2).