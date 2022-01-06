Thursday, January 6, 2022

Pakistani president again tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan’s president has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time.

"I have tested ive for Covid again. Had a sore throat since 4-5 days & was getting better. Felt mildly feverish for a few hours two nights ago. No other symptoms," Arif Alvi tweeted.

He advised the public to take precautions to stem the virus’ spread.

Turkiye sees over 68,000 new cases

Turkiye has reported 68,413 new Covid-19 cases and 156 deaths, according to the country's Health Ministry.

To stem the virus’s spread, the country has administered more than 134.86 million doses of vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January 2021.

Italy's cases hit new daily record

Italy reported a record daily number of new Covid-19 cases at 219,441 against 189,109 the day before, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 198 from 231.

Italy has registered 138,474 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, and has reported 6.975 million cases to date.

Hong Kong bans flights as Omicron surges around globe

Asian financial hub Hong Kong banned flights from eight nations as part of strict new virus curbs, with Omicron outbreaks spiralling out of control from Europe to the United States.

The new coronavirus variant is spreading rapidly across continents, leaving governments rushing to roll out vaccine boosters and bolster healthcare systems as infection numbers reach new highs.

Britain faces hospital crisis as Covid cases top 200,000

British hospitals have switched to a "war footing" due to staff shortages caused by a wave of Omicron infections, the government said, as the country's daily Covid caseload breached 200,000 for the first time.

The 24-hour tally, after chalking up multiple records in the run-up to New Year, hit 218,724 and another 48 deaths were reported in the latest government data.

Over 4,000 children hospitalised with Covid-19 in US

Over 4,000 children have been hospitalised across the US with Covid-19-related symptoms, data released by the Washington Post newspaper indicates.

The data showed an historic level of adolescent hospitalisations as the omicron variant continues to lead to record-highs in caseloads that have stressed the American healthcare system.

Cases have more than doubled in the less than two weeks since Christmas Day when they sat at under 2,000.

France adds 204 more deaths

The number of Covid-19 deaths in French hospitals rose by 204 in the last 24 hours, taking the total since the pandemic began to 97,874.

The number of Covid patients in hospital intensive care units (ICUs) rose to 64, the total number becomes 3,759.

US tightens Covid infection controls at bases in Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has asked that the US military in Japan stay inside its bases to prevent the further spread of Covid-19.

Hayashi said he spoke on the phone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and was promised utmost efforts to ensure people's health.

It was not immediately clear if a base curfew would be issued.

After the call, US military bases in Japan introduced stricter Covid-19 measures.

US Forces Japan said it was establishing more stringent measures, including requiring personnel to wear masks off base and stricter testing.

"The mitigation measures we have instituted...are intended to protect our force's readiness, the well-being of our families, and the health of Japan's citizens," the force said in a statement.

American forces have come under fire after a spike in coronavirus cases in areas where they are based in large numbers, including Okinawa and Iwakuni, both in southern Japan.

More than 100,000 US service members, dependents and contractors are stationed in Japan.

French parliament approves Macron’s vaccine pass

The French parliament approved the government's latest measures to tackle Covid-19, including a Covid vaccine pass, after President Emmanuel Macron drew great criticism of his attack on the unvaccinated.

The legislation for the Covid vaccine pass was approved by 214 members of parliament, versus 93 who voted against it, while there were 27 abstentions.