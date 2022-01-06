Modern antibiotics were discovered by chance at Alexander Fleming’s lab in 1928, although there have been instances of antibiotic use thousands of years before – from ancient Egyptians who used mouldy bread to treat infected wounds, to German physician Paul Ehrlich who noted it must be possible to kill certain bacteria selectively without harming other cells.

Fleming’s discovery led to “considerable improvements in human and animal health,” a group of international scientists write in a recent issue of the journal Nature. Fleming shared the Nobel prize in Medicine in 1945.

The scientists say that while antibiotic resistance in environmental bacteria is “ancient,” resistance in human pathogens is “thought to be a modern phenomenon that is driven by the clinical use of antibiotics.”

There is a specific kind of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus bacteria (MRSA) that developed on the skin of hedgehogs as a result of natural evolution. This “notorious human pathogen” appeared in European hedgehogs in the pre-antibiotic era.

The skin of the hedgehog has a fungus, Trichophyton erinacei, that naturally produces antibiotics. Thus, if they are to survive on hedgehog skin, any bacteria must develop antibiotic resistance. The authors say the lineages of the bacteria “spread within the local hedgehog populations and between hedgehogs and secondary hosts, including livestock and humans.”

Thus the researchers point out that natural biological processes, and not antibiotic use in cattle and humans, “drove the emergence of this particular superbug about 200 years ago.”

MecC-MRSA, according to the BBC, constitutes about one in 200 MRSA cases in humans. The researchers emphasise that this is a rare case of an antibiotic-resistant bacteria emerging naturally. The discovery "represents a tiny fraction of the risks compared to overuse of antibiotics in a human medical context", one of the lead researchers, Prof Mark Holmes from the University of Cambridge, tells BBC News.