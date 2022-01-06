POLITICS
3 MIN READ
New tree species named after Leonardo DiCaprio as tribute
The evergreen with large yellowish-green flowers, found in Cameroon’s Ebo forest, is the first new species to be officially named in 2022 and honours the actor’s anti-logging campaign in the country.
New tree species named after Leonardo DiCaprio as tribute
DiCaprio campaigned on social media after Cameroon granted permission for logging in the pristine wildlife reserve in 2020. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
January 6, 2022

A new tree species has been named after actor Leonardo DiCaprio as a tribute to the Hollywood star's anti-logging campaigning.

The tree's scientific name - Uvariopsis dicaprio - recognises the 47-year-old US actor's work to prevent logging in the endangered forest, where the only known specimen of the tree was found growing, London's Royal Botanic Gardens said on Thursday.

"We very much appreciated the support Leo gave us in campaigning to protect Ebo last year so it seemed fitting to honour him in this way," said Martin Cheek, who leads the Africa team in Kew's identification and naming department.

The Hollywood A-lister campaigned on social media after Cameroon granted permission for logging in the pristine wildlife reserve in 2020. 

'Critically endangered'

The concession was cancelled months later by Cameroon's President Paul Biya, "surely partly due to his support", the scientists wrote in PeerJ online journal, referring to DiCaprio.

"Had the logging concession gone ahead, we would have likely lost this species to timber extraction and slash and burn agriculture that usually follows logging concessions," Cheek said.

RECOMMENDED

The Uvariopsis dicaprio has been provisionally listed as critically endangered.

The sole known specimen, which measures four metres high and has only male flowers, was discovered next to a footpath, the scientists said.

DiCaprio, best known for the 1997 film "Titanic", currently stars as an astronomer in the Netflix comedy "Don't Look Up" about scientists trying to draw the world's attention to a comet heading towards Earth.

He himself has nevertheless been criticised for flying in a private jet to pick up an environmental award in 2016.

Scientists at Kew have been naming new species of plants and fungi for more than 150 years.

It is not unusual for species to be named after celebrities.

READ MORE:Brazil's president accuses DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires sans evidence

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Former South Korean PM Han handed a 23-year prison sentence in martial law case
South Korea designates 2024 stabbing of President Lee an act of terrorism
North Korea producing nuclear material for up to 20 weapons a year: Seoul
Ex-flight attendant charged with posing as pilot to secure free US flights: authorities
Assassin of former Japanese Premier Abe sentenced to life imprisonment
Canada draws up military plan to fight against hypothetical US invasion: report
Thousands protest across US against Trump immigration policies
Venezuela's Rodriguez appoints US-educated banker to lead country's investment agency
Trump says UN should continue amid 'Board of Peace' questions
Trump touts '365 wins in 365 days' in rare White House presser, one year after inauguration
Musk teases buying Ryanair in growing row with airline boss
Deadly Russian strikes hit Ukraine, disrupt amenities
UN chief condemns Israeli demolition of UNRWA compound in occupied East Jerusalem
Water 'bankruptcy' puts billions of lives at risk: UN
Trump credits US cooperation as Syria recaptures all Daesh prisoners freed by YPG