Great minds think alike. In Denmark and the United Kingdom, two independent groups of researchers studied environmental DNA (eDNA) of zoo animals, collected from the air as a non-invasive method of determining which species are in a certain area.

The two groups came across each others’ work on a preprint server and decided to join their forces and publish simultaneously. Their findings were reported in Current Biology in the same January 2022 issue, one titled ‘Airborne environmental DNA for terrestrial vertebrate community monitoring’, and the other, ‘Measuring biodiversity from DNA in the air’.

“Capturing airborne environmental DNA from vertebrates makes it possible for us to detect even animals that we cannot see are there,” says Kristine Bohmann, researcher and head of the team at the University of Copenhagen.

According to a news release, terrestrial animals can be monitored by many methods, including camera traps, analysis of the environment for footprints or faeces, or in-person observation. Yet these methods “can involve intensive fieldwork and require the animal to be physically present.”

However, eDNA can be more accurate because it traps the DNA of many animals which are then extracted in the lab and sequenced to determine the animals present, even if they cannot be directly observed.

“Earlier in my career, I went to Madagascar hoping to see lots of lemurs. But in reality, I rarely saw them. Instead, I mostly just heard them jumping away through the canopy.” says Bohmann. “So, for many species it can be a lot of work to detect them by direct observation, especially if they are elusive and live in very closed or inaccessible habitats.”

“Compared to what people find in rivers and lakes, monitoring airborne DNA is really, really hard, because the DNA seems super diluted in the air,” says Elizabeth Clare, who was lead researcher of the Queen Mary University of London team and is now at York University in Toronto. “But our zoo studies have yet to fail for different samplers, genes, locations, and experimental approaches. All of it worked and surprisingly well.”

Two independent groups of researchers, one in Denmark and the other based in the UK and Canada, tried to determine if airborne eDNA could be used to detect terrestrial animal species. They collected air samples from two European zoos – Copenhagen Zoo, Denmark, and Hamerton Zoo Park, UK.

The method of extracting eDNA is generally used for aquatic creatures, but researchers wanted to see if it would work for terrestrial animals.

“Air surrounds everything, and we wanted to avoid contamination in our samples while optimising true detection of animal DNA,” says Bohmann. “Our newest work with airborne eDNA involves what we usually do when processing eDNA samples, just tuned up a little bit.”