A letter to China from North Korea's Olympic Committee and Sports Ministry blamed "hostile forces" and Covid-19 risks for not being able to attend the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Pyongyang on Friday also accused the United States of trying to prevent the Games' success.

It was unclear whether the letter, summarised by state news agency KCNA, was referring only to its athletes who are not eligible to compete after North Korea was suspended from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) until the end of 2022 after failing to send a team to the Tokyo Olympics last year, citing Covid-19 concerns.

"We could not take part in the Olympics due to the hostile forces' moves and the worldwide pandemic, but we would fully support the Chinese comrades in all their work to hold splendid and wonderful Olympic festival," the letter said.

The letter also made no mention of a diplomatic delegation, and the country has maintained a strict self-imposed border lockdown that has blocked even its own diplomats from entering and choked off nearly all trade.

It criticised unspecified moves by the United States, which in December announced its government officials will boycott the 2022 Winter Olympics because of China's human rights record, while leaving US athletes free to travel to Beijing to compete.

Several other countries, including Britain, Australia and Canada have also since announced diplomatic boycotts.

"The US and its vassal forces are getting evermore undisguised in their moves against China aimed at preventing the successful opening of the Olympics," the North Korean letter said, calling the moves "an insult to the spirit of the international Olympic Charter and as a base act of attempting to disgrace the international image of China."