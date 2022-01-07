Sidney Poitier, Hollywood's first major Black movie star and the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar, has died at 94, prompting an outpouring of grief from the entertainment industry and beyond.

Stars including Denzel Washington and former US president Barack Obama led emotional tributes as news broke on Friday of the death of the celebrated thespian.

"He was a gentleman and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years," said double-Oscar winner Denzel Washington, in a statement.

"To Sir... with Love. Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars," tweeted Oscar-winner Whoopi Goldberg.

Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said it was "with great sadness that I learned this morning of the passing of Sidney Poitier," confirming the passing of the dual US-Bahamian citizen.

No further details of Poitier's death were immediately confirmed.

Tackling bigotry and stereotypes

The first male Black star nominated for an Academy Award with 1958's "The Defiant Ones," Poitier six years later won his groundbreaking Oscar for "Lilies of the Field."

At a time of racial tension in America in the 1950s and 1960s, Poitier balanced success with a sense of duty to choose projects that tackled bigotry and stereotypes, including his 1967 classics "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" and "In the Heat of the Night."

"For me, the greatest of the 'Great Trees' has fallen: Sidney Poitier," wrote Oprah Winfrey.

'Opened doors'

Poitier was awarded an honorary Oscar in 2002 for his "extraordinary performances" on the silver screen and his "dignity, style and intelligence" off of it.