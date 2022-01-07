The Golden Globes will be a private event this year with no live-stream, organisers have said.

The announcement came as organisers prepare to hold a pared-down ceremony with no celebrity red carpet following controversy last year.

"We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media," organisers said on the Golden Globes official Twitter page late on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said there would be no audience or red carpet at the event, which would also "shine a light on the (group's) long-established philanthropy work".

Dramas "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" lead nominations with seven nods each, and winners will be announced online on Sunday.

Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg announced the nominations for the 79th Golden Globes last month.

Nominees include Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci"), Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos"), Will Smith ("King Richard"), Kristen Stewart ("Spencer") and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth").

In television, drama "Succession" led with five nominations.