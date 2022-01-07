CULTURE
3 MIN READ
No live-stream, no red carpet for Golden Globes this year
Dramas "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" lead nominations with seven nods each, and winners will be announced online on Sunday.
No live-stream, no red carpet for Golden Globes this year
Earlier this week, the HFPA said there would be no audience or red carpet at the event / Reuters
By Meryem Demirhan
January 7, 2022

The Golden Globes will be a private event this year with no live-stream, organisers have said.

The announcement came as organisers prepare to hold a pared-down ceremony with no celebrity red carpet following controversy last year.

"We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media," organisers said on the Golden Globes official Twitter page late on Thursday.

Earlier this week, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association said there would be no audience or red carpet at the event, which would also "shine a light on the (group's) long-established philanthropy work".

Dramas "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast" lead nominations with seven nods each, and winners will be announced online on Sunday.

Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg announced the nominations for the 79th Golden Globes last month.

Nominees include Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci"), Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos"), Will Smith ("King Richard"), Kristen Stewart ("Spencer") and Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth").

In television, drama "Succession" led with five nominations.

RECOMMENDED

'Lack of racial diversity'

Last year, broadcaster NBC dropped plans to televise the event following criticism of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which votes on the annual film and television awards - one of the biggest ahead of the Oscars.

The HFPA was criticised for the lack of racial diversity among its members and critics also raised questions over whether close relationships with movie studios may have swayed choices for nominees and winners.

In October, the HFPA said it had added 21 new members, six of whom are Black.

It has also banned gifts and favours and implemented diversity and sexual harassment training for members. 

The group, which numbers just over 100, plans to further expand this year.

READ MORE:Golden Globes voters approve changes on diversity, ethics after racism row

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor