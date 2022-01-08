POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne semi-final
The defending Australian Open champion pulled out of the match at a WTA tournament in Melbourne with an abdominal injury, allowing her opponent Veronika Kudermetova to advance to the final on a walkover.
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne semi-final
Four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka beat German Andrea Petkovic 6-1 7-5 in the quarter-final on Friday. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 8, 2022

Top-seeded Naomi Osaka has pulled out of her Melbourne Summer Set 1 WTA event semi-final against Veronika Kudermetova, citing the intensity of recent games as cause for her withdrawal.

"Sad to withdraw due to injury from my match today, my body got a shock from playing back to back intense matches after the break I took," Osaka said on Saturday.

"I'll try to rest up and I'll see you soon!"

READ MORE: Why we should praise Naomi Osaka’s stand on mental health

RECOMMENDED

Four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka beat German Andrea Petkovic 6-1 7-5 in the quarter-final on Friday, less than two weeks out from the start of the Australian Open.

After winning the Australian Open last year, Osaka withdrew from the French Open and Wimbledon over mental health issues, before her early US Open defeat.

During her absence after Flushing Meadows, she tried to live a normal life away from the pressures of the tennis tour, spending time with family and friends.

Osaka also pulled out of a warm-up event in the build-up to last year's Australian Open with "a niggling injury".

READ MORE: Naomi Osaka donating Cincinnati prize money for Haiti relief

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
SDF's anti-Daesh role in Syria expired; Damascus now in charge: US
Türkiye condemns YPG attack on flag at Syrian border as 'open provocation'
Zelenskyy fears Greenland tensions could eclipse Ukraine war
EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat
Farmers flood Strasbourg streets against EU–Mercosur trade ahead of key vote
Deadly record rains flood Tunisia, paralysing cities
UK approves plans for Chinese 'mega embassy' in London after years of delays
Trump shares AI image of US-controlled Greenland amid tensions with Europe
Türkiye backs Syria–YPG agreement despite reservations, prioritises stability: Fidan
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Nepal's rapper-turned-mayor challenges ousted PM in March elections
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan meets US envoy Barrack as Washington backs Syria–YPG ceasefire deal
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor