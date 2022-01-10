Monday, January 10, 2022

EU takes southern African countries off no-travel list

The EU has agreed to take southern African countries off its no-travel list, as Omicron cases in the European bloc soar.

Travellers coming from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe will still have to show negative PCR tests taken no more than 72 hours earlier, in line with rules for most other countries.

"Member States have agreed this morning ... to lift the emergency brake to allow air travel to resume with southern African countries," the French presidency of the EU tweeted.

Zambia: one in every 3-4 infected

One out of every three to four people has been infected with Covid-19 in Zambia, the government announced.

The southern African country of 18 million now has a case positivity rate of 28 percent and cannot sustain mass testing due to limited kits.

Only highly symptomatic people will be prioritised for testing, along with healthcare workers and those in institutionalised settings, said Health Minister Sylvia Masebo.

Italy reports over 101,700 new infections

Italy has reported 101,762 new cases, against 155,659 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of deaths rose to 227 from 157.

Italy has registered 139,265 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, and has reported 7.55 million cases to date.

Sweden tightens restrictions as virus surges

Sweden has announced a slew of new virus curbs, including early closings for bars and restaurants and a cap of 500 people at public gatherings, as the country registers record numbers of cases fuelled by the Omicron variant.

Bars and restaurants will have to close at 11 pm (2200 GMT), a vaccine pass will be required for indoor public gatherings of more than 50 people, and indoor private gatherings will be capped at 20 people.

Israel reports surge in infections

Israel has reported a surge in infections, with 21,501 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said that the total number of serious cases reached 222 and 8,269 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Israel's Health Ministry instructed people self-testing to swab their throat as well as their nose when using rapid antigen kits to increase the chances of detecting the Omicron variant.

Chile begins administering fourth vaccine doses

Chile is implementing a fourth vaccination dose for some citizens as the number of daily infections rises.

President Sebastián Pinera was present when two adults with immunosuppression problems received a fourth vaccination at a Santiago hospital.

Chile is applying a fourth dose early because the current daily infection rate of 4,000 cases could rise to 10,000 or more, Pinera said.

UK puts private health firms on high alert

Britain has put the biggest private health companies on high alert to deliver crucial treatments such as cancer surgery should Omicron overwhelm National Health Service hospitals in England.

The United Kingdom's death toll from the pandemic stands at 150,154, the world's seventh worst official Covid-19 toll after the United States, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has bet on refraining from lockdowns to deal with the Omicron variant which in recent weeks has swept across the United Kingdom, albeit with death rates significantly lower than previous waves.

In a sign of just how stretched the National Health Service could become, Health Secretary Sajid Javid ordered England's NHS to strike a 3-month deal with private health companies to allow patients to get treatments such as cancer surgery outside.

The agreement includes Practice Plus Group, Spire Healthcare, Nuffield Health, Circle Health Group, Ramsay Health Care UK, Healthcare Management Trust, One Healthcare, Horder Healthcare, Aspen Healthcare and KIMS Hospital, the NHS said.

There is still pressure on British hospitals and the country is not yet in a position to say it can live with Covid-19, Housing Secretary Michael Gove said on Monday.

Philippines logs record daily infections

The Philippines' health ministry has reported 33,169 new coronavirus cases, marking the third straight day of record-high infections.

In a bulletin on Monday, it said total cases had reached almost three million, while deaths were at 52,293, after confirming 145 more fatalities on Monday.

The rising number of infections risked overwhelming the healthcare system, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosiario Vergeire told ANC news channel, calling on symptomatic people to immediately isolate and get tested.