"The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story" has taken the top film prizes at an untelevised Golden Globes, largely ignored by Hollywood, where winners were unveiled via a live blog without any of the usual A-list glamour.

Jane Campion's dark Western "The Power of the Dog" became the second film directed by a woman to win the best drama prize during Sunday's event.

The film also won for best director and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake claimed best comedy or musical, as well as lead and supporting actress prizes for stars Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose.

Will Smith and Nicole Kidman won the best actor and actress drama prizes for their turns in "King Richard" and "Being the Ricardos," while HBO drama "Succession" led the television prizes.

But none of the stars were present.