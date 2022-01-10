Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom "Full House", was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida at age 65.

Emergency responders found the actor unresponsive on Sunday afternoon in a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead at the scene, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

The cause of Saget's death was unclear.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department said. Saget had just started a comedy tour and performed near Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night.

In his last Instagram post, he reflected on the "really nice audience" and "lots of positivity".

"I had no idea I did a two-hour set tonight," he wrote. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."

'Complete and utter shock'

Saget played widowed father Danny Tanner on "Full House" from 1987 to 1995, and also on a sequel called "Fuller House" from 2016 to 2020.

In the show, Tanner shared his home with his three daughters, his brother-in-law and best friend.