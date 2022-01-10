The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring service has reported.

Globally, 2021 was the fifth hottest year on record, with an average temperature 1.1-1.2 degrees Celsius above 1850-1900 levels, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a report on Monday.

Accurate measurements go back to the mid-19th century.

Global levels of planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) and methane, the main greenhouse gases, in the atmosphere hit record highs last year, C3S said in its latest annual assessment.

As greenhouse gas emissions change the planet's climate, the long-term warming trend continued and record-shattering extreme weather swept the world in 2021.

From floods in Europe, China and South Sudan, to wildfires in Siberia and the United States, 2021 was one of the worst years for natural disasters.

"These events are a stark reminder of the need to change our ways, take decisive and effective steps toward a sustainable society and work towards reducing net carbon emissions," C3S director Carlo Buontempo said.

READ MORE:Climate change and global security: What’s at stake?