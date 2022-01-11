US shatters hospitalisation record

The US set a record for the number of people hospitalised with the coronavirus, shattering a previous mark set in January 2021.

The nation currently has 145,982 people hospitalised with the virus, according to data from the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department.

That is far beyond the previous record of 142,000 established last year.

There are nearly 24,000 intensive care unit beds beings used to treat coronavirus patients across the country, with all but four states reporting more than 70 percent of their beds being occupied, according to HHS.

Cases have been spiking nationwide as the omicron variant has led to unprecedented levels in the winter surge. Approximately 1.5 million cases were registered Monday, data from Johns Hopkins University indicates.

WHO: Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated for Omicron

A World Health Organization technical body has said that current COVID-19 vaccines may need to be reworked to ensure they are effective against Omicron and future variants of the coronavirus.

The technical group, made up of independent experts, said it would consider a change in vaccination composition and stressed that shots needed to be more effective in protecting against infection.

"The composition of current Covid-19 vaccines may need to be updated to ensure that Covid-19 vaccines continue to provide WHO-recommended levels of protection against infection and disease by VOCs (variants of concern), including Omicron and future variants," the technical body, tasked with making recommendations to the WHO, said in a statement.

"A vaccination strategy based on repeated booster doses of the original vaccine composition is unlikely to be appropriate or sustainable," it added.

Meanwhile, European Medicine Agency indicated that the vaccines remain effective against severe disease and hospitalisation caused by the Omicron variant.

Israel heading towards ‘herd immunity’

Israel is heading towards adopting "herd immunity", Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej has said, amid a surge in infections in the country.

"According to the data we have, it is expected that between two to four million people will be infected with the virus in the next three weeks," Frej told Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

"This is the trend, why do we bury our heads in the ground and be like an ostrich? The pandemic will reach everyone," the minister said.

This is the first time that a senior Israeli official talks about the possibility of a "herd immunity" scenario. For more than a week, Israeli health authorities have recorded a surge in coronavirus infections.

The Israeli Ministry of Health registered 37,887 virus cases in the past 24 hours.

Hundreds given expired Covid-19 vaccines in Germany

Nearly 1,800 people in southeastern Germany received expired doses of vaccine last week, authorities said.

A vaccination centre in the Bavarian town of Ebersberg administered expired BionTech/Pfizer doses between Jan. 4 and 6, the local health department said in a statement.

At least 1,800 people were injected with doses which expired on December 31, and authorities started to notify all those affected.

The vaccination centre said in a statement that there is no health risk from the expired doses, and offered free antibody tests to the affected individuals to determine whether they need a new dose for protection.

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a Covid-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people.

It wasn’t clear how long the lockdown of Anyang, home to 5.5 million people, would last. Mass testing was being enforced, standard procedure whenever outbreaks pop up around the country.

Another 13 million people are locked down in the city of Xi’an and 1.1 million in Yuzhou, with restrictions imposed on the port city of Tianjin, only about an hour from Beijing, which is to host the Winter Olympics from February.

Poland's total death toll passes 100,000

Poland's total Covid-19 death toll has passed 100,000, the health minister said.

"Today we can say it is another sad day, but especially so because we have passed the level of 100,000 COVID deaths," Adam Niedzielski told private broadcaster TVN 24 on Tuesday.

Hong Kong unveils further steps

Hong Kong will shut kindergartens and primary schools and start offering vaccines for children from the age of five, the city's leader has said, as the financial hub grapples with an increase in coronavirus infections.

Certain passengers meanwhile will be banned from transiting through Hong Kong for a month, Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

It comes as the Chinese-ruled city has seen some local transmissions of the Omicron coronavirus variant after three months of no local coronavirus cases at the end of last year.

Separately, Bloomberg News said Hong Kong's international airport was set to ban transit by passengers from 150 designated high-risk places from Jan. 15 to Feb. 14, citing the unnamed sources.

The ban will not apply to diplomats, government officials, athletes and staff participating in the Winter Olympics, which open on Feb. 4 in Beijing, according to the report.

Hong Kong had already banned passenger flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, the Philippines, Pakistan, Britain and the United States in early January.

Trudeau: Canada has enough vaccines for all citizens

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the government has secured enough Covid-19 vaccine doses for all eligible Canadians to receive a booster as well as a fourth dose, according to a statement from Trudeau's office.

Trudeau made the comments on Monday in a call with Canada's provincial and territorial premiers, as the country grapples with rising infection and hospitalization rates due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

Trudeau said the government also plans to deliver 140 million rapid tests to provinces and territories in January, according to the statement.

Chicago schools to reopen

Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest US education district, will resume in-person classes on Wednesday after a union backed ending a walkout over Covid-19 fears in an agreement it has said would boost safeguards.

Teachers began their action last week, idling some 340,000 students, following a union vote to reinstate virtual instruction and a push for more rigorous safety protocols, including wider testing, as the Omicron variant spread.

While most US public school districts have reopened their campuses for the new year, education systems in some major cities have opted for online learning or delayed back-to-classroom plans due to staff shortages.

On Monday, Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said the deal was not ideal but made improvements.

"It's not a perfect agreement," he said during a news conference. "It does include some important things which are going to help safeguard ourselves and our schools."