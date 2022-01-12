A landmine-detecting rat in Cambodia who received a prestigious award for his life-saving duty has died in retirement of the charity for which he had worked.

“All of us at APOPO are feeling the loss of Magawa and we are grateful for the incredible work he’s done,” said an announcement on the website of APOPO, a Belgium-headquartered non-profit group.

The organisation trains rats and dogs to sniff out land mines and tuberculosis said Magawa, an African giant pouched rat, passed away last weekend.

Magawa was born in November 2013 in Tanzania, where APOPO maintains its operational headquarters and training and breeding centre.

He was sent to Cambodia in 2016.

READ MORE:Long after war ends, landmines continue to pose a threat