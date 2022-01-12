Will Smith, Lady Gaga and Ben Affleck have secured individual nominations for the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, while the casts of “Belfast” and “CODA” were among those nominated for the guild's top award, best ensemble.

The nominees were announced on Wednesday by actors Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson on Instagram Live.

While the nominations were conducted virtually due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the streamed announcement still represented one of the most meaningful mornings in an awards season largely snuffed out by the pandemic.

Joining Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical “Belfast” and the coming-of-age drama “CODA” for best ensemble were the casts for Ridley Scott's true-tale, high-camp “House of Gucci,” Adam McKay's apocalypse comedy “Don't Look Up" and the family tennis drama “King Richard.”

Notably left out were the casts of Steven Spielberg's lavish “West Side Story” revival (which landed a supporting nod for Ariana DeBose) and Jane Campion's “The Power of the Dog.”

Campion's gothic drama, though, landed individual SAG noms for Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

But the SAG nominations suggest that plenty of famous faces are in the hunt this year. Along with Will Smith ("King Richard") and Cumberbatch, the nominees for best male lead actor are: Denzel Washington ("The Tragedy of Macbeth"), Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick ... Boom!") and Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos").

Best actor nominations

Up for best female lead are: Lady Gaga ("House of Gucci"), Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye"), Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter"), Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") and Jennifer Hudson ("Respect").

Joining Dunst and DeBose in the best female supporting category are Caitriona Balfe ("Belfast"), Cate Blanchett ("Nightmare Alley”) and Ruth Negga ("Passing").

The best male supporting nominees are: Affleck ("The Tender Bar"), Bradley Cooper ("Licorice Pizza”), Troy Kotsur ("CODA"), Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”) and Smit-McPhee.

Kotsur is the first deaf actor to land an individual SAG nomination.

The SAG Awards, presented by the actors guild SAG-AFTRA, are among the most reliable Oscar bellwethers.