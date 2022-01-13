Thursday, January 13, 2022

US to distribute 1B Covid test kits

US President Joe Biden has said the government will double its purchase of Covid-19 tests with an extra 500 million kits, bringing the total to one billion.

As the United States struggles against the Omicron variant sweeping the world, Biden urged Americans to wear good quality masks as "part of your patriotic duty."

However, the White House faces pressure over the lack of easily available Covid tests, stymying efforts to keep schools open and get people to work when Omicron infections are surging.

UK to cut self-isolation period

UK will cut the minimum self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 in England from seven to five days to help boost economic activity.

UK records 335 new deaths and 109,133 new cases on Thursday.

Germany breaks daily case record for 2nd straight day

With more than 81,000 new infections, Germany has reported its highest daily coronavirus cases for a second day in a row.

The Robert Koch Institute, the country’s disease control agency, confirmed 81,417 new infections and 316 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Greece calls in army to boost Covid testing

Greece said the army would help boost Covid-19 testing after extending entertainment restrictions to contain the Omicron variant.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said 50 additional free testing locations would be set up near army camps, after days of long queues at pharmacies.

The ministry had also announced that music and seating restrictions at bars and restaurants would be extended to January 23.

Netherlands to ease restrictions

Coronavirus restrictions in the Netherlands will be eased from Saturday despite a wave of new infections due to the Omicron variant, Dutch media reported.

Non-essential stores, hairdressers and gyms will be allowed to reopen for a limited number of customers.

Students will be welcomed back to their colleges and universities.

Bars, restaurants, theatres, museums and other public places will remain closed.

French Senate approves latest Covid measures and vaccine pass

The French Senate has approved the government's latest measures to tackle the Covid-19 virus, including a vaccine pass, by 249 in favour, versus 63 against.

The new measures had encountered some opposition among the public after President Emmanuel Macron's harsh criticism of the unvaccinated.

Macron and members of his ruling La Republique En Marche party have stepped up their campaign this year against those not vaccinated against Covid, as France battles a fifth wave of the virus.

Macron told Le Parisien paper this month that he wanted to "piss off" unvaccinated people by making their lives so complicated they would end up getting the Covid vaccine.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of French teachers walked off the job over what they say is the government's failure to adopt a coherent policy for schools to manage the pandemic.

Africa health body seeks to import Pfizer Covid pill

Africa's top public health body Africa Centres for Disease Control has initiated talks with Pfizer about bringing in supplies of its antiviral Paxlovid treatment pills for Covid-19 to the continent.

"We are in really close discussions with Pfizer to see what can be done to make the drugs available on the continent and accessible on the continent, that is the Paxlovid drugs," said director John Nkengasong.

Paxlovid was nearly 90 percent effective in preventing hospitalisations and deaths, and data suggested it retains its effectiveness against Omicron, Pfizer has said.

Governments around the world are scrambling to buy Paxlovid, while Merck's Molnupiravir has faced setbacks after disappointing trial data.

Nkengasong said that obtaining supplies of Covid-19 drugs was one of three key strategies for combating the pandemic in Africa in 2022, along with scaling up vaccinations and expanding testing.

India’s big cities could see Covid cases peak next week