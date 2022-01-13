Novak Djokovic has been included in the Australian Open official draw, although it is still uncertain whether the government will cancel his visa for a second time.

World number one was drawn on Thursday with fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic, who is ranked 78th, for his first-round match.

Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke is still considering whether to deport the nine-time and defending Australian Open champion, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Top-ranked Djokovic had his visa canceled on arrival in Melbourne last week when his vaccination exemption was rejected, but won a legal battle on procedural grounds that allowed him to stay in the country.

Hawke has been considering the question since a judge reinstated Djokovic’s visa last Monday. The tournament starts next Monday.

If he’s allowed to stay, Djokovic’s bid for a men's record 21st major title could mean a quarterfinal against number 7-ranked Matteo Berrettini and possibly a semifinal against Rafael Nadal or third-seeded Alexander Zverev.

READ MORE:Djokovic trains as Australia considers cancelling his visa again