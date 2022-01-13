Joseph A. Vandello and Jennifer K. Bosson’s seminal theory on precarious manhood questions what it really means to be a man: “The language people use to talk about men often reflects anxiety, as if manhood itself is in jeopardy: We ask whether men have become “too soft,” we implore them to “man up” in the face of difficulties, and we question whether someone is “man enough” for the job (seemingly equating manhood with toughness and bravery).”

Vandello and Bosson note in their research, published in 2013, that “In contrast, one rarely if ever encounters questions about whether a woman is a “real woman” or “woman enough.” To be sure, there are many concerns about the status of women as a group, but an individual woman’s status as a woman is rarely questioned or challenged the way a man’s status so often is.”

A new paper by Keith Leavitt, Luke (Lei) Zhu, Anthony Klotz and Maryam Kouchaki takes the precarious manhood theory one step further and looks at its reflections in the contemporary workplace.

The authors define precarious manhood theory as one that proposes that “manhood is an unstable social status and requires repair when threatened, [as they] argue that gender threats at work motivate deviance and inhibit citizenship behaviour for men, but not women.”

They write that beyond extending the tenets of precarious manhood theory into the work domain, they also integrate it with “self-determination theory and explain why such effects are mediated by thwarted autonomy needs.”

When male workers believe their manhood is ‘threatened’, they are “more likely than their female counterparts to engage in deviant behaviour such as lying, cheating or stealing in the workplace,” a news release announces.

They also become less helpful to co-workers and less willing to collaborate on organisational initiatives, says Oregon State University’s Keith Leavitt, lead author of the paper that was just published in the journal Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes.

The findings “shed light on the consequences of perceived gender threats at a time when traditional masculinity has become a heated topic of political and cultural debate,” says Leavitt, a professor of management and associate dean for research in OSU's College of Business.

Gender threats are perceived when an individual’s status as a “typical member of the gender with which they identify” is called into question. The study notes that past research has consistently demonstrated that when men’s sense of manhood is in jeopardy, they quickly “respond with behaviours such as out-competing others or amassing resources to reassert their status.”

“The public has rightfully called out companies where frat-like cultures have created terrible places for female employees to work,” says Leavitt, an expert in organisational behaviour and behavioural ethics. “This research gives us a more nuanced understanding of what actually triggers some of these problematic behaviours among men.”

Across time and in many cultures, manhood has been treated as a status that must be earned and maintained, while womanhood is generally viewed as stable, Leavitt says. According to the news release, “For men, prescriptive gender behaviours tend to focus on individual power such as being assertive or striving for achievement. For women gendered behaviours may include being sensitive or serving others.”

Leavitt and his co-authors’ goal was to better understand how this response, known as a social proof reflex, related to bad workplace behaviour. (Social proof means that humans, as social animals, look to others for clues about how they should behave.) They conducted a series of studies to explore those concepts.

The researchers tested their propositions in a survey study with working adults and an experiment, “demonstrating that men respond with greater deviance when their gender status is threatened, relative to women.”