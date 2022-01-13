POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Last nine years rank among ten hottest-ever on record: US agency
The impact of rising temperature has increasingly been felt in recent years — including record-shattering wildfires, heatwaves, and extreme rainfalls that caused massive floodings.
Climate scientists say it is crucial to hold end-of-century warming to within a 1.5C (2.7F) rise to avert the worst impacts. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
January 13, 2022

The nine years spanning 2013-2021 have ranked among the 10 hottest on record.

An annual report by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) published Thursday revealed the latest data underscoring the global climate crisis.

For 2021, the average temperature across global surfaces was 1.51 degrees Fahrenheit (0.84 degrees Celsius) above the 20th-century average, making the year the sixth-hottest in the overall record, which goes back to 1880.

"Of course, all this is driven by increasing concentrations of heat trapping gases like carbon dioxide," Russell Vose, chief of climate monitoring for NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information, told reporters.

"There's probably a 99 percent chance that 2022 will rank in the top 10, a 50-50 chance, maybe a little less, it'll rank in the top five, and a 10 percent chance it'll rank first" barring an unforeseen event like a major volcanic eruption or a large comet hitting Earth, he said.

Matching with seperate analysis

A separate analysis of global temperature released by NASA had 2021 tying with 2018 as the sixth-warmest on record.

Both data sets vary very slightly from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service in their assessment, which had 2021 as the fifth warmest in records tracking back to the mid-19th century.

But the overall convergence of trends increases scientists' confidence in their conclusions.

At the present rate of heating, the planet might hit 1.5C in the 2030s.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
