Social media giant and business mogul Kylie Jenner, a member of the Kardashian clan, has become the world's most followed woman on Instagram, topping 300 million followers.

The person with the largest Instagram following worldwide remains football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo, with 389 million followers.

Fellow footballer Lionel Messi has also surpassed 300 million.

Jenner rose to fame as part of the reality television show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," appearing alongside her famous sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

She went on to found the hugely successful make-up company Kylie Cosmetics, among lucrative forays into the business world.

Jenner announced on Instagram in September that she is pregnant with her second child.