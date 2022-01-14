Men who live alone with a history of divorce or break-up have been found more prone to develop life-threatening diseases compared to women, who show better perseverance to sail through after facing emotional setbacks.

Danish scientists carried out a study including 4,835 participants from the Copenhagen Aging and Midlife Biobank (CAMB) aged 48–62 years. They were trying to discover whether accumulated numbers of divorces/partnership breakups or isolation are associated with levels of inflammation. They were also trying to determine if vulnerability with regards to gender or educational level can be identified.

Looking at data from men and women across 26 years, Danish scientists found “a strong association between years lived alone or accumulated number of partnership breakups and low-grade inflammation for middle-aged men, but not for women.”

“These life-altering events [partnership breakups or divorces] have been associated with increased risk of many types of adverse health outcomes, including chronic diseases, cardiovascular disease, poor mental health outcomes, maladaptive immunological responses and increased mortality,” the researchers write in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.

The researchers also note that “Among those of either sex with a lower level of education, no specific vulnerability to accumulated years lived alone or number of breakups was identified.”

“Both living alone for more than six years and experiencing two or more breakups increase the risk of high inflammation in men, but not in women. Here inflammation refers to chronic tissue irritation and not conditions caused by virus or bacteria,” explains Professor Rikke Lund from the Department of Public Health, who is the main author of the study. “And here men are especially vulnerable. We need to consider introducing special initiatives targeted at men who suffer breakups or live alone for a period of years.”

The researchers have followed middle-aged Danish men and women through file data, questionnaire data and blood tests for inflammation – inflammatory markers interleukin 6 (IL-6) and high sensitivity C-reactive protein (hsCRP) – over a period of more than 20 years. The participants’ inflammation levels were measured in 2009-2011, when they were between 50 and 60 years-old.

“Chronic tissue irritation in the body is associated with a number of diseases, including arteriosclerosis, dementia and increased mortality. We also know that a minor, but long-term CRP increase is associated with increased risk of cardiovascular disease, and such an increase is also seen in this group of men,” says Rikke Lund.

After taking into consideration a series of factors such as age, level of education, personality, disease, acute inflammation and large negative events during childhood, the scientists still found a connection between living alone or having suffered several breakups and slightly increased inflammation in men.

More widespread among men