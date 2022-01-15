Australia has detained Novak Djokovic for a second time, calling the tennis star a threat to public order while fighting in court to deport him.

Djokovic was placed under guard on Saturday at an undisclosed Melbourne location believed to be his lawyers' offices. A federal court hearing is scheduled for Sunday.

He is expected to spend Saturday night in immigration detention, after a few short- lived days of freedom following his first successful court appeal.

Djokovic's presence in Australia "may foster anti-vaccination sentiment", immigration minister Alex Hawke argued, justifying his use of broad executive powers to revoke the ace's visa.

Not only could Djokovic encourage people to flout health rules, Hawke said, but his presence could lead to "civil unrest".

With just two days before the Australian Open begins, the defending champion is again focused on law courts rather than centre court.

