Kevin De Bruyne has curled home a brilliant second-half goal to earn Manchester City a 1-0 win over Chelsea and a 13-point lead over its nearest rival in the Premier League.

Saturday's was City's12th straight win on its relentless march toward a sixth title in 11 years, with third-place Liverpool now the team with likely the best chance of catching Pep Guardiola’s side at 14 points behind but with two games in hand.

The Belgium midfielder collected a pass from Joao Cancelo deep in his own half, drove forward, and found the bottom corner with a shot from just outside the area.

