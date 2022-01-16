Sunday, January 16, 2022

Austria's mandatory vaccinations to begin next month

Austria will become the first European country to make vaccination compulsory for adults in February, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said, acknowledging that it was a "sensitive topic".

Nehammer, a conservative who took office in December, said those who didn't comply would face a hefty fine.

To date 71.5 percent of eligible Austrian residents have had their jabs — several percentage points below many of the country's EU neighbours.

Saturday saw some 27,000 people demonstrate in Vienna against the measure which opponents dub an attack on personal freedoms.

Denmark lifts virus curbs despite Omicron spread

Denmark has lifted a number of restrictions and allowed the reopening of certain venues despite the spread of the Omicron variant in the country.

Cinemas, zoos, museums and theatres were among the places that could welcome visitors again. Limited numbers of spectators also were allowed to attend indoor and outdoor sports events.

Visitors are required to wear masks at most of these places and provide proof that they have been vaccinated or have recovered or recently tested negative.

Italy reports over 149,500 cases

Italy has reported 149,512 related cases, after 180,426 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 248 from 308.

Italy has registered 141,104 deaths linked since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 8.71 million cases to date.

Britain reports over 70,900 new cases

Britain has reported 70,924 new cases and 88 deaths within 28-days of a positive test.

That compares with 81,713 new cases on Saturday, and 287 deaths.

The government said data on new infections from Scotland was not included in Sunday's total due to a technical issue.

China's Xi’an lifts some virus rules after 3-week lockdown

The central Chinese city of Xi'an has gradually begun lifting restrictions after it entered a lockdown over three weeks ago to stamp out a local virus outbreak.

Officials told a news conference that lockdown measures had been either partially or completely lifted in some communities that have been designated as lower risk, allowing people to leave their homes for a limited time to purchase daily necessities.

Irish hospitalisations see first fall in Omicron wave

The number of patients in Irish hospitals has fallen week-on-week for the first time since the Omicron variant drove cases to record highs last month.

Ministers have said this week that they are increasingly confident of being able to end curbs introduced mainly on the hospitality and entertainment industry and that they will be guided by whether or not pressure on hospitals eases.

Thailand reports first death from Omicron variant

Thailand has reported its first death from the highly contagious Omicron variant, a health official said.

The death, a 86-year-old woman from the southern province of Songkhla, came after Thailand detected its first Omicron case last month that led to the reinstatement of its mandatory quarantine for foreign visitors.

"The woman is a bed-ridden, Alzheimer patient," Health Ministry spokesman Rungrueng Kitphati told Reuters.