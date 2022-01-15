CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Luxury designer Nino Cerruti passes away
Cerruti was one of the leading figures in men's ready-to-wear fashion in the 20th century, with a style that was at once elegant and relaxed.
Luxury designer Nino Cerruti passes away
Pioneering Italian fashion designer who also dressed some Hollywood starts Nino Cerruti has died at the age of 91 / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
January 15, 2022

Pioneering Italian fashion designer Nino Cerruti has died at the age of 91, it was on reported Saturday.

Cerruti, who dressed many a Hollywood star in his heyday, introduced "casual chic" into men's fashion when he created the first deconstructed jacket in the 1970s.

He died at the Vercelli hospital in the northwest region of Piedmont, where he had been admitted for a hip operation, the Italian daily Corriere della Sera reported on its website.

"A giant among Italian entrepreneurs has left us," said Gilberto Pichetto, deputy minister for economic development.

Tall and slim, he always insisted he be the first to try on his creations, many of which were kept at the textile factory his grandfather founded in the northern town of Biella in 1881.

"I have always dressed the same person, myself," he once said.

Born in 1930 in Biella, Cerruti dreamt of becoming a journalist.

But after his father died when he was 20, he was forced to give up his philosophy studies to take over the family tex tile factory.

RECOMMENDED

In the 1960s, he met Giorgio Armani and hired him as a creator of men's fashion.

The duo made a profound mark on the world of fashion, before Armani branched out on his own with his own fashion house in 1975.

Cerruti opened his first shop in Paris in 1967, launching his luxury brand into global fame.

"Clothes only exist from the moment someone puts them on. I would like these clothes to continue to live, to soak up life," he said.

While French students protested in 1968, he revolutionised fashion by asking male and female models to walk down the catwalk in the same clothes.

"Trousers have given women freedom," said the designer, who in the 1970s created his first line of women's clothing.

The man nicknamed the "philosopher of clothing" dressed American actors Richard Gere and Robert Redford as well as French star Jean-Paul Belmondo.

He also made cameo appearances in Hollywood films "Cannes Man" (1996) and "Holy Man" (1998).

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
Syrian army seizes control of strategic al-Tabqah district in Raqqa after expelling YPG terror group
Illegal Israeli settlers wound four Palestinians in attacks on village in occupied West Bank
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Trump invites Turkish President Erdogan to join the Gaza peace board as a founding member
Another newborn freezes to death in Gaza as Israel’s ceasefire failures deepen winter toll
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty