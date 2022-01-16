POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Serbia slams Australia over Djokovic deportation
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has said authorities in Australia "humiliated themselves" and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic called the decision to deport tennis player Novak Djokovic "scandalous."
Serbia slams Australia over Djokovic deportation
In the Serbian capital Belgrade, Djokovic's hometown, many supported him though some felt he should have been vaccinated. / AFP
By Sandip BARDHAN
January 16, 2022

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has lashed out at Australian authorities after a federal court ruled in favour of tennis star Novak Djokovic’s deportation on the eve of the Australian Open.

"They think that they have by this, this mistreatment of 10 days, humiliated Djokovic, but they have humiliated themselves, " Vucic told a state media outlet on Sunday morning.

"I spoke earlier to Novak Djokovic after the decision and I encouraged him. We look forward to seeing him return to his country, where he is always welcome," the president added.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic too denounced as "scandalous" Australia's decision to deport the World Number 1 player over his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

"I think the court decision is scandalous...I find it unbelievable that we have two completely contradictory court decisions within the span of just a few days," Brnabic told reporters in Belgrade.

"I am disappointed. I think it demonstrated how the rule of law is functioning or better to say not functioning in some other countries," he added.

READ MORE:Djokovic 'extremely disappointed', set to be deported from Australia

'Farce is over'

RECOMMENDED

Djokovic, 34, boarded an Emirates flight in Melbourne bound for Dubai on Sunday evening, according to reports, after saying in a brief statement that he was "extremely disappointed" by the court ruling.

The unanimous ruling by a three-judge bench rejecting Djokovic's appeal against the cancellation of his visa dealt a final blow to his hopes of chasing a record 21st Grand Slam win at the Australian Open.

Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open nine times, is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 Grand Slam titles each.

The Serbian Tennis Association (TSS) said the "farce is over" and "politics has beaten sports".

"It begs the question whether athletes will from now on be incarcerated like criminals and deported when it suits the political interests of powerful individuals," the TSS said in a statement.

The Serbian Olympic Committee also made their disgust clear.

"Despite this scandalous decision, we believe Novak came out as the winner again," the committee said in a statement posted online.

READ MORE:Djokovic doctor scolds Australia on plans to deport 'super healthy' star

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines