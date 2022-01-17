Monday, January 17, 2022

Moderna: Covid-flu joint booster jab possible late 2023

Moderna aims to roll out a combined Covid-flu-RSV booster vaccine in late 2023, the US pharmaceutical firm has said, hoping a joint jab would encourage people to get an annual shot.

The single vaccine for Covid-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus — a common virus that causes the cold, but can be more serious for infants and elderly people — could appear on the market before 2024.

"Best-case scenario will be the fall of '23," Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel told a virtual World Economic Forum roundtable session.

Canadian health authority OKs Pfizer pill

Canada's health authority has approved Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, Paxlovid, for adults at high risk of progressing to serious disease.

The oral treatment was approved after an "expedited review," Health Canada said in a statement on its website, adding that it would continue to monitor its safety and effectiveness.

"No drug, including PAXLOVID TM, is a substitute for vaccination," the statement added.

Bulgaria tightens arrival conditions as infections rise

Bulgaria has said it would require travellers from neighbouring North Macedonia, Serbia and Turkiye as well as Israel to have a negative PCR test prior to entry along with a valid certificate.

The measures announced by the Health Ministry, aimed at limiting the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, already apply to all European Union member states except for Bulgaria's northern neighbour Romania.

Israel cuts virus isolation to five days

Israel's Health Ministry has said it would shorten the mandatory isolation period for those who test positive to five days from seven days, following an initial cut last week, provided they are asymptomatic.

Until last week, the isolation period was 10 days.

The latest decision, which takes effect on Wednesday, brings Israel in line with recommendations in the United States.

Mexico president says he's beaten Covid for second time

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said that he recovered from a second bout of Covid-19, as he resumed his public activities.

Lopez Obrador said that he was no longer infected and his symptoms had been milder — and his recovery quicker — than with his first infection last year.

Poland in fifth wave of pandemic

Poland is in the fifth wave of the pandemic, the health minister has said, adding that he expected the country to report over 20,000 daily cases on Tuesday and a peak of 60,000 in mid-February.

"In today's results, which we will report in full tomorrow, there is a risk that the barrier of 20,000 infections will be broken," Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

Russia's daily virus cases double as Omicron spreads

Russian authorities have reported a sharp spike in new cases, apparently driven by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant health officials warned about last week.

The country's state task force registered 30,726 new infections over the last 24 hours, which is twice as many as 15,830 just a week ago and the highest daily tally since early December.

The task force has also reported 670 deaths.

Pfizer CEO: virus will continue to circulate for many years

The chief executive of Pfizer has told French TV station BFM TV that the virus will continue to circulate for many years to come, but that this current wave should be the last to have to lead to restrictions.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla also told BFM TV that the Covid vaccine was "safe and efficient" for children.

China's cases hit highest in nearly two years

The number of cases in China has reached its highest level since March 2020, as Beijing races to smother outbreaks just three weeks before hosting the Winter Olympics.

China, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, has stuck to a strict policy of targeting zero Covid cases even as the rest of the world has reopened.

But its approach has come under sustained pressure in recent weeks with multiple clusters across the country just as the Games are about to get under way in Beijing.