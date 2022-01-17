The Australian Open has finally begun at Melbourne Park after a chaotic and controversial build-up dominated by the visa saga that engulfed world number one Novak Djokovic.

On Monday, Germany's Tatjana Maria struck the first serve of the opening Grand Slam of the year on Rod Laver Arena against Greece's Maria Sakkari, the fifth seed, in the women's singles.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka follows her on centre court with 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal concluding the afternoon action on an overcast and cool day, with crowds capped at 50 percent capacity due to coronavirus.

World number one Djokovic was supposed to be the headline act in the night session, but the unvaccinated Serbian is not defending his title after a court threw out his bid to stay in the country.

The 34-year-old flew out of Australia on Sunday night, his dreams of becoming the first man to win 21 majors over, at least for now, gifting Nadal the chance to instead be first to reach the milestone.

Tournament wide open for Nadal, others

With Djokovic missing, third seed Alexander Zverev was instead elevated to Rod Laver Arena to conclude the day's action with his clash against fellow German Daniel Altmaier.

World number one Ashleigh Barty's showdown with qualifier Lesia Tsurenko opens the evening session.