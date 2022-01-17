POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Osaka overcomes Osorio in Melbourne Park opener
Defending Japanese champion Naomi Osaka has beaten Colombian rival Camila Osorio with 6-3, 6-3 and reached the second round of the Australian Open.
Osaka overcomes Osorio in Melbourne Park opener
The Japanese former world number one looked all business as she raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set but a first hold of serve invigorated Osorio, who then started chasing down everything Osaka threw at her. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
January 17, 2022

Defending champion Naomi Osaka has overcome an unexpectedly stiff challenge from Colombian Camila Osorio to reach the second round of the Australian Open 6-3 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena.

The Japanese former world number one looked all business as she raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set on Monday but a first hold of serve invigorated Osorio, who then started chasing down everything Osaka threw at her.

READ MORE:Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne semi-final

Osaka needed to save two break points to hold serve for the first set and faced two more in the second stanza before overpowering the inexperienced world number 50 with her aggressive shots from the baseline.

RECOMMENDED

"It always feels special to come back here," said the 13th seed, who will next face Dayana Yastremska or Madison Brengle as she seeks her third Melbourne Park title.

"I thought she played amazing. Overall I'm just happy to be here, I'm happy to see everybody in the audience and I hope we gave you a great performance.

READ MORE:Why we should praise Naomi Osaka’s stand on mental health

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry
Pentagon puts 1,500 soldiers on alert for possible Minnesota deployment
Debris located in hunt for missing Indonesian surveillance plane carrying 11
US says killed al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to deadly ambush in Syria
Nigeria beat Egypt on penalties to take third place at AFCON
Europe pushes back hard against Trump’s Greenland tariff threats
EU and Mercosur seal landmark trade pact in defiant push against US protectionism
Trump threatens 8 European nations with tariffs over Greenland
Passenger aircraft missing in Indonesia with 11 on board, search underway
‘Greenland is not for sale’: Mass protests erupt in Denmark and Greenland over US threats
Egypt and Sudan welcome Trump’s offer to mediate the Nile dam dispute
Israel carries out new incursion into Daraa countryside in violation of Syria's sovereignty
Sisi welcomes Trump offer to mediate Nile dam dispute with Ethiopia
Syrian army reports deadly YPG terror attack on patrol near Aleppo's Maskanah
Ukrainian delegation arrives in US for Trump-led talks on ending war with Russia