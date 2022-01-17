A new DNA-sequencing study reveals the origins of the kunga, a large, strong animal that was a cross between a donkey mother and a Syrian wild ass father. Historically, kungas were the first animals to be bioengineered by humans.

The authors note that there were references to the kunga on cuneiform tablets and seals before the introduction of domestic horses in Mesopotamia in the late third millennium BCE, as intentionally bred, highly valued equids that were used in “diplomacy, ceremony, and warfare”.

Yet while there were references to the kunga, modern scientists did not know its precise zoological classification. That is, until recently. “[The] morphometric analysis of equids uncovered in rich Early Bronze Age burials at Umm el Marra, Syria, placed them beyond the ranges reported for other known equid species,” they write in the Science Advances journal.

The team of scientists reported: “[We] sequenced the genomes of one of these ~4,500-year-old equids, together with an ~11,000-year-old Syrian wild ass (hemippe) from Gobekli Tepe (southeastern Turkey) and two of the last surviving hemippes.” Based on their findings, they were able to conclude that “kungas were F1 hybrids between female domestic donkeys and male hemippes, thus documenting the earliest evidence of hybrid animal breeding”.

The Syrian wild ass did not make it to the modern ages, as it was “the smallest of all modern equids until the subspecies went extinct early in the 20th century”.

With a value of up to six times the price of a donkey, large-sized kungas were “used to pull the vehicles of ‘nobility and gods’”. The researchers write: “[T]heir size and speed made them more desirable than asses for the towing of four-wheeled war wagons, which predate horse-pulled chariots.”

As for smaller sized male and female kungas, they were used in agriculture, “where they were frequently reported pulling ploughs”.

Kungas were difficult to come by, as Syrian wild asses (hemippes) were difficult to capture and breed, with an “untamable, aggressive nature”. Researchers found: “[They were bred] at Nagar (modern Tell Brak, an ancient city in modern day Syria), in northern Mesopotamia, whose rulers also provided them as gifts to the elites of allied territories.”