The Covid-19 crisis has continued to hit jobs hard around the world, according to the United Nations, which warned it could take years for employment levels to reach pre-pandemic levels.

In a new study released on Monday, the UN's International Labour Organization (ILO) revised its previous forecast that the global employment market will make a nearly full recovery from the virus this year.

At a UN press conference, ILO Director General Guy Ryder said this year’s unemployment estimate is 207 million, compared to 186 million in 2019.

“Inequality and the unequal policy response to Covid-19 have been a constant concern of the ILO driven,” said Ryder calling for “international cooperation."

Blaming the impacts of Covid-19 variants like Delta and Omicron and uncertainty around how the pandemic will evolve, the ILO now projects a significant deficit in working hours in 2022 compared to before the virus emerged.

The report predicted that global working hours would be two percent below the numbers seen in 2019, leaving the world short of the equivalent of some 52 million jobs.

