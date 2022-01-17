Bayern Munich's record-setting striker Robert Lewandowski has retained FIFA's top men's player title at "The Best" of 2021 ceremony and Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas collected the award for best women's player.

The 33-year-old Lewandowski, who set a Bundesliga goal record last season, won the trophy for the second time, edging Argentine Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain and Egyptian Mohamed Salah of Liverpool.

"I'm happy and honoured to win this award, and I feel very proud," said Lewandowski

It was some consolation for the Polish striker who lost out to Messi for the Ballon d'Or in November.

Awards double for Putellas

For Putellas, it marked an awards double as the Spaniard triumphed over Barcelona team-mate Jennifer Hermoso and Chelsea's Australian striker Sam Kerr, just as she did for the Ballon d'Or.

The 27-year-old midfielder enjoyed an exceptional 2020-2021 season with Barcelona when she led the Catalans to the Spanish league and cup double as well as the Champions League.

"This trophy is for everyone in the team," Putellas said.

"The trophy will be an inspiration for us all."