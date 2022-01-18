Tuesday, January 18, 2022

France registers record daily infections since pandemic began

France has registered 464,769 new infections over the last 24 hours, the highest ever-recorded tally since the start of the pandemic.

The number of people in intensive care units slightly decreased in the same period to around 3,900.

The country also reported 288 coronavirus deaths in hospital, bringing the total number to 100,339.

WHO: No evidence healthy children need boosters

There is no evidence at present that healthy children and adolescents need booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s head scientist Soumya Swaminathan said.

Speaking at a news briefing, she said that while there seems to be some waning of vaccine immunity over time against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, more research needs to be done to ascertain who needs booster doses.

Meanwhile, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva the "pandemic is nowhere near over".

Tedros warned against dismissing as mild the variant Omicron, which has spread like wildfire around the globe since it was first detected in southern Africa in November.

Italy reports over 400 deaths

Italy has reported 228,179 related cases, against 83,403 the day before, while the number of deaths rose to 434 from 287.

Italy has registered 141,825 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.

The country has reported 9.02 million cases to date.

Russia shortens isolation to 7 days as cases surge

Russian authorities have shortened the required isolation period for people infected from 14 to seven days as the country faces another surge of cases, this time driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said that Russia had so far recorded 1,682 cases of the Omicron variant across 42 regions, as authorities brace for a significant rise in infections.

Merck to supply UNICEF with 3M courses of Covid-19 pill

Merck & Co Inc and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics have said they signed an agreement with UNICEF to supply up to 3 million courses of their antiviral pill.

Merck would supply the pill, molnupiravir, to UNICEF through the first half of 2022 for distribution in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries upon regulatory authorisations, the companies said.

The pill received authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration in December and has also been authorised in several other countries including India, Mexico and the UK.

Indonesia reports over 1,300 new cases

Indonesia recorded 1,362 further cases, the biggest single day increase since October 8, taking total cases in the Southeast Asian country to 4.27 million, official data showed.

Japan’s daily virus tally at record high

Japan has reported record high Covid-19 cases as the omicron variant flooded the country.

According to the country’s health authorities, Japan reported more than 26,000 virus cases today, the highest through the pandemic which began in December 2019.

Earlier, Japan had recorded 25,992 Covid-19 cases on August 20 last year, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Pakistan sees 30 percent surge in mental illnesses due to Covid-19

Pakistan has seen a 30 percent spike in mental illnesses caused by the coronavirus in recent months, recent surveys and health specialists said.

The latest survey conducted by the Sindh Mental Health Authority, a state-run government organisation that provides mental health services in southern Sindh province, showed that depression and suicidal thoughts are the major problems developed among coronavirus patients or even those who have recovered.

Senator Karim Khawaja, who heads the mental authority, told Anadolu Agency that around 40 percent of the 1,500 survey respondents have report

China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case

China has urged people to wear masks and gloves when opening mail, especially from abroad, after authorities suggested the first case of the Omicron coronavirus virus variant found in Beijing could have arrived via a package from Canada.

Authorities vowed to step up disinfection of overseas mail and are insisting postal staff handling it are fully vaccinated.

The precautions come less than three weeks before the capital opens the Winter Olympic Games and as several cities work to stamp out new outbreaks of coronavirus infections.

Hong Kong to cull 2,000 hamsters as some test Covid-positive