A growing number of Western nations and cybersecurity groups have issued digital surveillance warnings for next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, with some advising foreign athletes to leave personal phones and laptops at home.

Earlier this week, researchers at the University of Toronto's Citizen Lab said a virus-monitoring app all attendees must use was found to have a "simple but devastating" encryption flaw that could allow personal data including health information and voice messages to leak.

"China has a history of undermining encryption technology to perform political censorship and surveillance," researcher Jeffrey Knockel wrote.

"As such, it is reasonable to ask whether the encryption in this app was intentionally sabotaged for surveillance purposes or whether the defect was born of developer negligence."

Citizen Lab said it notified Beijing organisers of the issues in early December, but received no reply.

Canberra-based cybersecurity firm Internet 2.0 also warned in a recent report that official Games software, including a VPN and an anti-virus product, from two of the event's Chinese tech sponsors could potentially collect troves of user data without their knowledge.

'Uncensored does not mean unmonitored'