Telemedicine use became more widespread in the US during Covid-19, when lockdowns were in effect. Patients and doctors did not see each other in person if it could be avoided, making technology-based intervention necessary and possible.

While there is a discussion around whether telemedicine could and should replace in-person visits and “whether expansions in telemedicine coverage during the pandemic should become permanent,” it seems to have helped with follow-up visits.

Authors of a new study the Journal of General Internal Medicine say telemedicine may be “particularly valuable for post-discharge primary care appointments” that are an essential component of the transition from the inpatient setting, noting that “timely follow-up visits are associated with lower rates of readmission.”

Researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania explain that Black patients have a lower rate of completed post-discharge follow-up appointments when compared with white patients, and have conducted a study to find out whether telemedicine could change the odds.

A news release heralds the increase in “show” rates at follow-up appointments after hospitalisation among Black patients from 52 to 70 percent. This rate is similar to white patients, “whose visit completion rates at primary care follow-up appointments were 67 percent by the middle of 2020.”

“While there remain important open questions about the relative quality of different kinds of telemedicine appointments, our findings show reduced time to follow-up and improved appointment show rates, which is certainly encouraging,” says the study’s lead author, Eric Bressman, MD, a fellow in the National Clinician Scholars Program and an internist at Penn.

“But the sharp narrowing of racial disparities in visit completion rates was a surprise, in part because there is so much mixed information on telemedicine's impact on disparities in access to care.”

The sudden emergence of Covid-19 at the end of 2019 ended up causing high demand for telemedicine as health care offices tried to rein in the spread of the coronavirus by limiting in-person visits. Bressman and his fellow researchers – including the study’s senior author, Srinath Adusumalli, MD, an assistant professor of Clinical Medicine in Cardiology and assistant chief medical information officer of Connected Health Strategy and Applications – observed whether telemedicine improved access in the critical recovery period following a hospitalisation.

The researchers used data from the University of Pennsylvania Health System’s (UPHS) electronic medical record. They included all adult discharges from inpatient medicine services of five UPHS hospitals between January 1, 2019 and April 30, 2021, who had outpatient follow up scheduled with a primary care provider in the same health system within 30 days of discharge.