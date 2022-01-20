POLITICS
'Very frustrated': Murray dumped out by Japanese qualifier in Melbourne
Britain's Andy Murray, ranked 113 and playing as a tournament wild card, didn't stick around afterwards and walked quickly from the court, showing great disappointment at his lost opportunity.
Britain's Andy Murray on Tuesday won his first match at the Australian Open since 2017. / AFP
Bilge Nesibe Kotan
January 20, 2022

"Frustrated" three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has been stunned by Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in straight sets in the second round of the Australian Open.

The 120th-ranked Daniel ambushed the former world number one 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in 2hr 48min on John Cain Arena on Thursday to reach the third round of a major for the first time.

"I'm really, really disappointed. Very frustrated. And, yeah, a tough loss for me. That's for sure," said veteran Murray, a former world number one said.

"I want to perform well in the big events. For me, tonight is not good enough in that respect.

"Making the second round of Slams is not something I find particularly motivating. I want to be doing better than that."

Plans to return next year

Murray, who turns 35 in May, said that he intends to return to Melbourne for next year's Australian Open, but with a caveat.

"But not if I do what I did tonight too often this season," said the Briton, who had career-saving hip surgery in 2019.

"This is a really important year for me for a number of reasons, it depends on how I get on this year results-wise and how I perform in the big events."

Daniel will now face either Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner or American Steve Johnson.

Murray, ranked 113 and playing as a tournament wild card, didn't stick around afterwards and walked quickly from the court, showing great disappointment at his lost opportunity.

The 28-year-old Daniel exploited his illustrious rival's lethargy and was whippet-quick around the court chasing down balls, while Murray was picking his battles.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
