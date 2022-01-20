"Frustrated" three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has been stunned by Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in straight sets in the second round of the Australian Open.

The 120th-ranked Daniel ambushed the former world number one 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in 2hr 48min on John Cain Arena on Thursday to reach the third round of a major for the first time.

"I'm really, really disappointed. Very frustrated. And, yeah, a tough loss for me. That's for sure," said veteran Murray, a former world number one said.

"I want to perform well in the big events. For me, tonight is not good enough in that respect.

"Making the second round of Slams is not something I find particularly motivating. I want to be doing better than that."

READ MORE: US Open champ Raducanu ousted at Indian Wells; Murray wins

READ MORE: Osaka, Barty likely to clash in fourth round as Nadal rolls on

Plans to return next year

Murray, who turns 35 in May, said that he intends to return to Melbourne for next year's Australian Open, but with a caveat.