Friday, January 21, 2022

Germany breaks new daily record

Germany has reported a record number of daily coronavirus cases, with more than 140,000 new infections.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country's disease control agency, confirmed 140,160 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, and 170 coronavirus-related fatalities.

The highly contagious omicron variant has been the driving force behind the new surge, according to the RKI, and the variant now accounts for 89 percent of sequenced coronavirus cases in the country.

Health authorities estimate that currently 1,166,100 people are sick with Covid-19.

Despite the surge in new cases, hospital admissions for COVID-19 remained relatively low, and authorities reported an average of 3.77 hospitalisations per 100,000 residents.

Japan widens virus restrictions

Restaurants and bars will close early in Tokyo and a dozen other areas across Japan beginning Friday as the country widens Covid-19 restrictions due to the omicron variant, which has caused cases to surge to new highs in metropolitan areas.

The restraint, which is something of a pre-state of emergency, is the first since September and is scheduled to last through Feb. 13.

With three other prefectures — Okinawa, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi — under similar measures since early January, the state of restraint now covers 16 areas, or one-third of the country.

While many Japanese adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, few have gotten a booster shot, which has been a vital protection from the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The Health Ministry on Friday approved Pfizer vaccinations for children aged 5-11, who are increasingly vulnerable to infection.

Romania hits new pandemic record

Romania has seen a new pandemic record of 19,649 Covid-19 infections amid a rapid rise of cases, but hospitalisations and deaths remain significantly lower compared to the previous wave, official data shows.

Just a month ago Romania was registering fewer than a thousand coronavirus infections a day. But daily cases have skyrocketed since the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Despite the record case number, only 49 deaths were reported, compared with several hundred a day during October and November.

Bangladesh shuts schools

Bangladesh has closed all schools and colleges for two weeks to counter an "alarming" rise in Covid-19 infections, just four months after ending a 1-1/2 year school closure imposed due to coronavirus.

The south Asian country reported 11,434 new cases on Friday, the biggest single-day jump since Aug. 9, pushing the positivity rate to 28.5 percent.

"We are seeing an uptick in infections in schools and colleges. This is really alarming," Health Minister Zahid Maleque told reporters.

He added that public gatherings like political rallies and religious functions involving more than 100 people had been prohibited, although the duration of the ban was not immediately clear.

UK designates Omicron sub-lineage a variant under investigation

The UK Health Security Agency has said it had designated a sub-lineage of the dominant and highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant as a variant under investigation.

BA.2, which does not have the specific mutation seen with Omicron that can be used as a proxy to easily distinguish it from Delta, is being investigated but has not been designated a variant of concern.

"It is the nature of viruses to evolve and mutate, so it's to be expected that we will continue to see new variants emerge," Dr Meera Chand, incident director at the UKHSA, said.

"Our continued genomic surveillance allows us to detect them and assess whether they are significant."

New Delhi to stay under weekend, overnight curfew

India's capital Delhi will remain under curfew over the weekend and overnight to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, the city's disaster management authority has said on Friday.

The authorities, however, said private offices will be allowed to be partially staffed but people are advised to work from home as much as possible.

"It is also clarified that 'Night Curfew' from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m . everyday and 'Weekend Curfew'...shall also remain in force...till further order," the authority said.

Exemptions include people needing to travel for medical reasons including getting vaccinations, going to and from train stations and airports, or delivering food.

Earlier on Friday, New Delhi's deputy chief minister said the local government had proposed easing restrictions as cases in the sprawling capital of some 20 million people were "declining considerably".

Pakistan records most daily cases since pandemic began

Pakistan has reported over 7,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day, its highest daily number of infections since the pandemic began, as the south Asian nation imposes new restrictions to curb the spread of Omicron.

At least 7,678 cases in the past 24 hours pushed the positivity ratio to 12.93 percent according to data from the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) overseeing the pandemic response.

The new nationwide positivity ratio is the highest ever in the last two years. 23 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

Karachi, the country’s largest city, recorded its highest ever positivity ratio of 46.58 percent in the last 24 hours.

“Amid rising trend of disease across the country a ban on indoor dinning in cities/districts with positivity above 10 percent has been imposed with effect from January 21,” said a notification issued by (NCOC).

The government authorised booster shots for citizens over the age of 30. Vaccination of children over 12 has been made mandatory to attend schools and children under 12 will attend schools with 50% attendance.

Beijing Olympic torch relay closed to public

The already scaled back Beijing Winter Olympics torch relay will be cordoned off from the general public because of Covid measures.

The relay involving 1,200 torchbearers will take place across the Games' three sites and also travel to tourist attractions such as the Great Wall from February 2 to 4, when the Olympics open.