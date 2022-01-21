US singer and actor Meat Loaf, famous for his "Bat Out of Hell" rock anthem, has died aged 74.

"Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side," read a statement on his Facebook page on Friday.

"Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours."

No cause of death was given in the statement.

The beefy Texas-born singer distinguished himself in the late 1970s with his soaring vocal range and lavish stage productions.

His 1977 "Bat out of Hell" album, which reportedly sold some 43 million copies, is one of the highest-selling ever.

After a career rut, Meat Loaf enjoyed a revival with his biggest success in 1993: the single "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" topped the charts in 28 countries and won him a Grammy Award.

