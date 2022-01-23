CULTURE
Anne Frank fund criticises cold-case probe as being 'full of errors'
Head of the foundation John Goldsmith has said that claims about a Jewish notary betraying Anne Frank's family to the Nazis in World War II offers no proof.
Goldsmith said the team of researchers, which he called a commercial rather than academic undertaking, had not provided proof supporting their assertion. / AFP
By Merve Ayşe Kızılaslan
January 23, 2022

The head of a foundation set up by Anne Frank's father has criticised an investigation into her betrayal to the Nazis that named a Jewish notary as a leading suspect.

John Goldsmith, president of the Basel-based Anne Frank Fund set up by Otto Frank, said the probe was "full of errors" and offered no proof on Sunday.

"It contributes not to uncovering the truth but to confusion and in addition it is full of errors," Goldsmith told Swiss newspaper Blick am Sonntag in an interview.

"This proof just has not been produced. Simply to disseminate an assertion that then in the public discussion becomes a kind of fact borders on a conspiracy theory," Goldsmith said.

"Now the main statement is: a Jew betrayed Jews. That stays in the memory and it is unsettling."

Cold-case probe

A team including retired US FBI agent Vincent Pankoke and around 20 historians, criminologists and data specialists said they identified Jewish notary Arnold van den Bergh as a leading suspect in revealing the hideout. 

A book detailing the findings was published last week Tuesday.

Some experts have emphasised that the evidence against Van den Bergh was not conclusive. 

Goldsmith said the team of researchers, which he called a commercial rather than academic undertaking, had not provided proof supporting their assertion.

Anne and seven other Jews were discovered by the Nazis on August 4, 1944, after hiding for nearly two years in a secret annex above a canal-side warehouse in Amsterdam.

All were deported and Anne died in the Bergen Belsen camp at the age of 15. Her now-famous diary was later published by Otto Frank.

