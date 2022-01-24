Monday, January 24, 2022

UK to lift travel test requirements for the vaccinated

The UK government has said it will scrap compulsory tests for fully jabbed arrivals and quarantine for unvaccinated travellers, in what it called "a new phase" in its pandemic strategy.

Currently, fully vaccinated arrivals are required to take a lateral flow test within two days, while those not jabbed must self-isolate for 10 days and take several tests before and after travel.

Meanwhile, Britain reported 88,447 new cases and 56 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to government data.

Kenya, Mauritania get nearly 2M vaccine doses from US

Kenya and Mauritania have received nearly two million new doses of vaccines from the United States in the latest push against the Omicron variant sweeping the world, a US official told AFP News Agency.

Kenya, which has a population of nearly 54 million, got 1,368,900 Pfizer doses, while Mauritania, with 4.65 million people, was sent 100,620 Pfizer doses and 504,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Egypt approves Merck pill, says to be produced locally

Egypt has approved Merck & Co's pill Molnupiravir for emergency use, the country's drug authority said, adding that the pill would be locally produced.

The drug will initially be manufactured by five local companies, to be joined later by several other firms, the Egyptian Drug Authority said in a statement.

Italy reports over 77,600 cases

Italy has reported 77,696 new cases, against 138,860 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 352 from 227 .

Italy has registered 143,875 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.

The country has reported 10 million cases to date.

Chile to purchase 2 million Moderna vaccine doses

Chile, which already boasts one of the world's highest vaccination rates, has agreed to purchase 2 million vaccine doses from Moderna Inc, Chilean interim health minister Maria Teresa Valenzuela said.

Chile has been hailed as a model for its response to the pandemic, relying mainly on vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech , Sinovac and AstraZeneca for its inoculation program.

Japan to widen curbs amid Omicron surge

Japan is set to double the number of regions subject to restrictions such as shortened restaurant opening hours in order to rein in a record surge in cases.

The central government has received requests for the so-called quasi-emergency measures from another 18 prefectures, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

The measures allow regional governors to order curbs on mobility and business, such as making restaurants and bars close early and restricting alcohol sales.

Turkiye reports over 67,000 daily cases

Turkiye has reported more than 67,000 cases, according to the Health Ministry.

The ministry registered 67,023 new infections, 156 deaths, and 78,362 recoveries over the past day. Also, 401,636 virus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

To stem the spread of the virus, the country has also administered more than 140.93 million doses of vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January 2021.

WHO chief says world at 'critical juncture' in Covid pandemic

The head of the World Health Organization has urged countries to work together to bring the acute phase of the pandemic to an end, saying that they now have all the tools available to do so.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is now entering its third year and we are at a critical juncture," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference alongside Germany's development minister Svenja Schulze.

"We must work together to bring the acute phase of this pandemic to an end. We cannot let it continue to drag on, lurching between panic and neglect."

German leaders confer on virus as Omicron infections soar

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Germany's 16 state governors will confer to chart the country's way forward in the pandemic, and are expected to prioritise the use of PCR tests for those most at risk as the Omicron variant fuels a steep rise in infections.