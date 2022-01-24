POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Deadly stampede hits African Cup football game in Cameroon
Crush left six dead and some 40 wounded, officials say, as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in capital Yaounde where Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1 to reach quarterfinals.
Deadly stampede hits African Cup football game in Cameroon
Cameroon is hosting Africa's flagship football tournament for the first time in 50 years. / AP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
January 24, 2022

Cameroon's progress at the African Cup of Nations was overshadowed by a stampede outside the stadium that killed at least six people and wounded 40 others during the host nation's victory over Comoros.

Monday's crash happened as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the capital of Yaounde as Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

Naseri Paul Biya, governor of the central region of Cameroon, said there could be more casualties.

Images shared on social media, which could not be immediately authenticated, showed screaming fans being crushed at an entrance gate.

"There was a crush as can happen when there is a stampede. We are waiting for reliable information on the number of casualties in this tragic incident," said Abel Mbengue, spokesperson for the Africa Cup of Nations organising committee.

Restrictions on size of crowd

RECOMMENDED

Details of the tragedy outside the stadium were only confirmed after the game. Officials at the nearby Messassi hospital said they had received at least 40 injured people from the stampede.

"Some of the injured are in desperate condition," said Olinga Prudence, a nurse. 

"We will have to evacuate them to a specialised hospital."

Cameroon is hosting Africa's flagship football tournament for the first time in 50 years.

Football officials said around 50,000 people had tried to attend the match. 

The stadium has a capacity of 60,000 but it was not meant to be more than 80 percent full for the game due to restrictions on the size of the crowd because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian