The Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final due to be played at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde has been switched to another stadium after Monday's tragedy.

Sunday's quarter-final will instead be played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium, also in Yaounde, which was already being used for the tournament.

"The game that is scheduled for Olembe Stadium on Sunday ... is going to take place at Ahmadou Ahidjo," African football supremo Patrice Motsepe said at a press conference on Tuesday.

At least eight people died and 38 were injured as fans attempted to enter the Olembe Stadium, where hosts Cameroon were playing the Comoros on Monday.

"Eight deaths were recorded, two women in their 30s, four men in their 30s, one child, one body taken away by the family," said a preliminary Health Ministry report.

The ministry said victims were "immediately transported" in ambulances, but "heavy road traffic slowed down the transport".

A baby was also reportedly trampled by the crowd and is currently in a "medically stable" condition at Yaounde General Hospital, the ministry added.

